VICE Media Group and Mediascope Partner On Ad Inventory Deal in India

Mediascope takes responsibility for all banners, pre-rolls and display, which appears alongside VICE’s diverse and disruptive content. This deal allows brands and marketers to connect with VICE India’s young, digitally connected audience and align on content they truly care about.

VICE launched in India in 2018 and now reaches over 10 million users on Facebook and scores more than 13 million impressions on Instagram every month. VICE Media Group is now the world’s largest independent media company, having grown its audience over 10 times in size in the last five years to now include a global audience reach of 380 million unique monthly, whilst employing 2,500 people in over 30 offices around the world.