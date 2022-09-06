Vicks’ launches new campaign for Roll-On Inhaler with Ranveer and Samantha

Speaking on the campaign, Vicks’ brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh said, ““I loved the thought behind this campaign, and it was great teaming up with Samantha for Vicks. We all go through blocked nose and headache quite often amidst our hectic schedules and facing both symptoms together can negatively impact our focus. The Vicks’ Two-in-one Roll-On Inhaler is smart as well as handy to use and is sure to become a go-to product for many of us.”