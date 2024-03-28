Vicks launches new Roll-On for fast headache relief accompanied by a new TVC

Sahil Sethi, category leader, Consumer Healthcare, P&G India, “Vicks has helped relieve cough, cold, and flu symptoms for generations of Indians. We stay committed to build on this legacy by always listening to what our consumers need and incorporating these insights across our product formulations and packaging. With our New Vicks Roll-On, we are proud to introduce a fast and on-the-go relief for headaches that often accompany cough and cold symptoms. Headaches can affect people at any time, causing discomfort and impacting the ability to carry on with daily tasks. Especially designed for our Indian consumers, the new Vicks Roll-On offers Fast Action in just 2 minutes, it comes with a roller ball technology and non-greasy formula that allows for on-the-go headache relief.”