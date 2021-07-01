Vicks pays tribute to doctors in third edition of 'Touch of Care' campaign

The film takes the viewers on the journey of Dr Bhosale, as he left no stone unturned to give children medical attention during the COVID pandemic.
Vicks has launched the third edition of its #TouchOfCare campaign series, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day 2021. The past year has been challenging for many, especially frontline workers, who have had to put in long arduous hours to fight the Coronavirus.
The third edition of #TouchOfCare, a tribute to the doctors’ community across India, underscores the powerful impact of care through the real life extraordinary story of the late Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale. The film takes the viewers on the inspiring journey of Dr Bhosale’s selfless acts of care, as he left no stone unturned to ensure many less fortunate children receive life-saving medical attention during the pandemic. Gone too soon, Dr Bhosale left behind his wife, kids and his dreams of building his own paediatric hospital.
In addition to sharing Dr Bhosale’s inspiring story, Vicks has also pledged to support his wife to help build a paediatric hospital in memory of her late husband's extraordinary acts of care.
Vicks continues to support India’s fight against COVID through P&G’s Suraksha initiative. Under this initiative, P&G recently contributed towards one million vaccination doses for five lakh citizens in partnership with the state governments and local authorities.
Dr Priyanka Dnyaneshwar Bhosale, wife of the late Dr Bhosale, shared, “It was difficult to see my husband take his last breath, and my prayer then was that somehow he would receive the healing hand of care, just like the one he selflessly extended to many children. I thank Vicks for bringing to light my husband’s extraordinary work and inspiring story, and joining me to keep his dream of building a children’s hospital in Latur alive so his memory and touch of care live on forever.”
Himanshu Tewary, senior director and category head, personal healthcare at Procter & Gamble, said, “Our doctors have given a new meaning to humanity during these challenging times. Vicks #TouchOfCare is a reminder of the extraordinary acts of care, courage and bravery of each one of our doctors, those with us, and those who we have lost. As a society, it’s time to rise together and give back to our doctors’ community for all they have done for us and our loved ones by preserving their #TouchOfCare for generations to come.”
Ajay Thrivikraman, CCO, global clients, Publicis Singapore, added, “Vicks 'Touch of Care' has always been a platform to shine a spotlight on the most vulnerable communities in our society. Just over a year ago, one would hardly have expected our doctors to be among them, but this pandemic has changed everything. It has been an incredibly difficult time for doctors and their loved ones. It’s humbling to see that their care for others is more than a lifetime commitment; it is a legacy that will live on into the future.”
In 2017, #TouchOfCare 1 showed how through care, families are formed beyond biological ties, breaking stereotypes and highlighting how motherhood has no gender through the story of an orphan, Gayatri, and her transgender mother Gauri Sawant.
In 2018, #TouchOfCare 2 brought to light the story of Nisha, a girl born with Ichthyosis, a genetic skin condition. She was abandoned by her biological parents at birth. Her life took a positive turn with the unconditional love and care extended by her adoptive parents.