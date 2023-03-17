Vicks ZzzQuil launches a quirky campaign on World Sleep Day ft. Yashraj Mukhate

Yashraj Mukhate and ZzzQuil make India say “Aapka Din Dhinak Din” in a quirky new jingle.
Vicks ZzzQuil Natura is celebrating World Sleep Day via a quirky campaign aimed at promoting the importance of sleep and help consumers establish healthy sleep habits.
The brand has collaborated with popular internet sensation and music composer Yashraj Mukhate who has created a special sleep anthem for the audience.
The video posted by Yashraj, shows how a person is constantly tired and unable to concentrate when he has not gotten proper sleep. He feels rejuvenated as soon as he starts consuming Vicks ZzzQuil Natura to get good sleep. The super quirky jingle aims to promote the importance of sleep and help India get the most out of their Zzzs. The lyrics of the jingle is extremely catchy and the brand has also announced prizes for consumers making a reel on the same.
Commenting on the association, Indian music producer, composer and viral sensation, Yashraj Mukhate adds, “While health and wellness are on top of mind for Indians today, few are aware and pay attention to the significant impact that poor sleep can have on health. A good night’s sleep is key to a great morning, and helps you unlock your best self. It certainly does that for me, and I am delighted to add a tune to ZzzQuil’ s #BetterZzzBetterMe Campaign with my brand new ‘DIN DHINAK DIN SLEEP ANTHEM’.
Speaking about this campaign, Sahil Sethi, senior marketing director & category leader, Health Care, P&G India, states “As a World Leader in Sleep Health, and a proud partner to World Sleep Day 2023, P&G is on a mission to make India sleep better with our ZzzQuil #BetterZzzBetterMe Movement. This movement in collaboration with consumers, content creators, media houses, pharmacists, and associations, aims to create awareness on identification of sleep issues, good sleeping habits and ways to address occasional sleeplessness to be able to be your best selves”