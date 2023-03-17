Vicks ZzzQuil launches a quirky campaign on World Sleep Day ft. Yashraj Mukhate

The video posted by Yashraj, shows how a person is constantly tired and unable to concentrate when he has not gotten proper sleep. He feels rejuvenated as soon as he starts consuming Vicks ZzzQuil Natura to get good sleep. The super quirky jingle aims to promote the importance of sleep and help India get the most out of their Zzzs. The lyrics of the jingle is extremely catchy and the brand has also announced prizes for consumers making a reel on the same.