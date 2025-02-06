Vicky Kaushal highlights Visa Infinite’s luxury privileges in new spot

Visa, the global digital payments company, today launched its Visa Infinite campaign with Vicky Kaushal, showcasing its range of luxury experiences, security and exclusivity offered through the Visa Infinite card. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of India’s growing affluent population, the campaign highlights Visa Infinite's exclusive offerings across the world of bespoke travel, dining, and lifestyle privileges.

Advertisment

Visa Infinite campaign features a series of 20-second films starring the Bollywood star, Vicky Kaushal, Visa’s brand ambassador in India. In these ad films, Vicky taps into the power of Visa Infinite to unlock memorable experiences for himself and his loved ones - across luxurious escapes, global adventures and luxury dining. The films illustrate the power of Visa Infinite to elevate everyday moments with unparalleled convenience, security and access, transforming each transaction into a joyous, everlasting memory.

“At Visa, we are committed to delivering exceptionally premium and secure experiences to our customers, and our new Visa Infinite campaign reflects this commitment in its purest form. Visa Infinite is an invitation to a world of exclusive privileges, luxury, and transformative moments, enabling the affluent with access to unique and uplifting experiences that suit their refined lifestyles and tastes. This campaign demonstrates Visa’s continuous endeavor to cater to the growing aspirations of India’s upwardly mobile segment, offering them choices to create timeless moments for themselves and their loved ones, while being protected by Visa’s promise of safety,” said Sujatha V. Kumar, head – marketing, India and South Asia, Visa.

Vicky Kaushal, actor and Visa's brand ambassador in India, said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Visa’s latest campaign that beautifully captures the luxurious essence of Visa infinite. With Visa Infinite, India’s elite can now avail the power to enjoy bespoke benefits that suit their class and lifestyle preferences. I am proud to represent Visa, a brand that thoughtfully empowers people to create meaningful moments in their lives, transcending the ordinary."

Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo - South Asia, the agency behind the campaign’s conceptualisation, said, "This campaign celebrates the aspirations of an evolving affluent India and the joy of giving. We wanted to reiterate that Visa Infinite is much more than a card. It is a gateway to remarkable experiences shared with loved ones, creating lifelong memories."

The campaign will have a pan India presence, being launched on mass media on TV in English, Hindi, and eight regional languages. The campaign will have a digital leg as well across multiple digital and OTT platforms, including Hotstar, Jio, MakeMyTrip, Inshorts, and Moneycontrol for an impactful presence. It can be seen on Visa’s social media channels including its YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

The campaign will also reach its audiences through Amazon and the Google Display Network. The campaign is set to cover more than 110Mn focused consumers under the brand objective in the next few months.