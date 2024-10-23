Vicky Kaushal leads Reid & Taylor's 'Man on a Mission' brand campaign

Reid & Taylor, a formal and casual menswear brand has launched its latest campaign, 'Man on a Mission' with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as the face of the brand. The campaign reflects Reid & Taylor’s deep-rooted ethos of ambition, resilience, and a relentless drive toward excellence.

‘Man on a Mission’ resonates deeply with today’s discerning audience, reflecting their aspirations for both personal and professional success.

Ravikant Banka, founder and MD, Eggfirst said, "Every brand carries a unique responsibility, and this is even more true for an iconic name like Reid & Taylor. In today's competitive landscape, it's essential to connect with consumer aspirations at a deeper level, something that’s core to them and very personal to them. We believe 'Man on a Mission' will powerfully connect and resonate with the target consumer.”

Subrata Siddhanta, CEO, Reid & Taylor said, "Having known Ravikant for nearly two decades, I've firsthand seen Eggfirst’s exceptional blend of strategy, consumer insights, storytelling, and digital expertise, all deeply rooted in integrity. The campaign ‘Man on a Mission’ is aligned with the core of our brand’s vision, and we are confident that with Vicky Kaushal, the connection will be even stronger."

Speaking about the association, Vicky Kaushal said, "Reid & Taylor is a brand with immense legacy, and this collaboration reflects the values I hold close which are perseverance, commitment, and excellence. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this journey."