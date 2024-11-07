Vicky Kaushal powers Campus Activewear's new campaign

Campus Activewear, a sports and athleisure footwear brand, unveiled its new brand campaign film, featuring brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal. The campaign film encourages youth to approach life with confidence and individuality.

The campaign film focuses on the concept of ‘Move Your Way,’ encouraging youth to embrace their individuality. It emphasises trusting one's own path and enjoying the journey.

The film opens with Vicky Kaushal stepping into a meeting with a director and producer, as they discuss a film role. As they lay out their offer, Vicky becomes completely absorbed in the rhythm of the moment, moving with an undeniable flow. They try to keep him as the lead by offering a double or even triple role. Just as the tension builds, Vicky breaks into an unexpected dance move, pauses, and, with a grin, exclaims, “Damn good shoes, Yaar!” while pointing to his Campus Shoes. The film ends with a powerful message: “When you move your way, the world moves with you. Campus Move Your Way.”

Speaking about the campaign, Prerna Aggarwal, chief marketing officer, Campus Activewear, said, “We are witnessing a generation of dynamic young individuals who are not only constantly on the move but are also fearlessly expressing their unique identities through fashion. And Campus shoes is the partner that helps them do this by offering on-trend, fashion- forward footwear that speaks to their authentic selves. Our ‘Move Your Way’ campaign is more than just a message— it’s a celebration of confident self-expression and the freedom to chart your own path. We believe in encouraging everyone to make choices that align with their passions, embrace their journey unapologetically, and express their individuality— whether in extraordinary steps that they take or their everyday moves.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Vicky Kaushal, said, “The first step to any journey is believing in yourself. This campaign isn’t just a message; it’s a reflection of how life rewards confidence and individuality. I'm thrilled to be a part of a campaign that captures the essence of staying true to oneself. It inspires young people to take that leap of faith, carve their own paths, and watch the world embrace their unique journey. It's incredible to be associated with a brand that's truly driving this movement, empowering individuals to express themselves with confidence and style.”

The campaign will be amplified via 360-degree approach across multiple platforms, including television, print, digital media, news channels, OOH, and all brand touchpoints.