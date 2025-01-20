Vicky Kaushal promotes grooming with Havells’ new campaign

Havells India has launched two campaigns featuring Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal for their grooming range. The campaigns highlight Havells’ grooming solutions for men, promoting the message: #TakeChargeofYourLook. The Havells Super Grooming Kit and trimmer are designed to meet the grooming needs of men, offering customisable products.

Advertisment

The campaign, created by 82.5 Communications, focuses on Havells’ grooming solutions that help consumers manage their style.

The first film highlights the ease and precision of Havells’ Super Grooming Kit through a simple everyday moment. The interaction between Vicky and his neighbour shows how the product delivers good results with minimal effort.

The second film shows Vicky helping his friends with personal and professional opportunities. Through his advice, they learn that managing their appearance is an important step in building confidence and reaching their potential.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Deepak Bansal, SBU head – electric consumer durables, Havells India, said, “Young consumers today are trendsetters who value grooming as an extension of their personality. They are quick to embrace innovative products that align with their lifestyle. With our advanced grooming range, Havells caters to this growing segment, delivering grooming tools that are easy to use, efficient, and stylish. The ‘Take Charge of Your Look’ campaign, led by Vicky Kaushal, resonates deeply with this audience, inspiring them to adopt a confident and self-assured approach to grooming early on.”

Also speaking at the launch, Rohit Kapoor, EVP of marketing communications at Havells India, added, “At Havells, we’ve observed a growing demand for grooming solutions that are not just functional but also integral to shaping personal identity. Today’s consumers seek products that resonate with their aspirations for confidence and self-expression. With Vicky Kaushal, a style icon for the youth and a symbol of charisma, leading our ‘Take Charge of Your Look’ campaign, we’re bringing this vision to life. His relatability and appeal perfectly complement our innovative grooming range, inspiring consumers to embrace their individuality and redefine their style journey.”

Chandana Agarwal, president, 82.5 North and East, shared her thoughts on the campaign: “Personal grooming is an intrinsic part of self-expression, and our campaign with Havells aims to inspire individuals to own their look with pride. With Vicky Kaushal as the face of this campaign, we wanted to bring alive the idea that grooming is not just about looking good—it’s about feeling empowered to make a mark in every sphere of life.”

Preeta Mathur, ECD 82.5 North added, “#TakeChargeofYourLook is more than just a mantra - it's a battle cry for self-expression. With Vicky Kaushal at the helm, our films show stories of him mentoring those who seek advise on how to win in their everyday lives and also see him play it smooth as you groom yourself.”