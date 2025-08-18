Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna bring quirky energy to Birla Opus’ new campaign

Birla Opus Paints, part of Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, has launched its new campaign – ‘Birla Opus Assurance’. The initiative introduces an assurance programme in the Indian paint industry, focusing on product quality and customer satisfaction.

The brand films explain the ‘Birla Opus Assurance’ offer, where Birla Opus Paints will redo painting free of charge if needed. The one-year re-painting warranty covers all weather conditions, ensuring the walls are protected through all four seasons. This assurance is an added guarantee on top of the existing product warranty.

The ad campaign features brand ambassadors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, continuing their association with Birla Opus Paints. The TVCs also include Ranveer Shorey, Murali Sharma, Seema Pahwa, and Jaaved Jaaferi in separate films. Vicky and Rashmika showcase different looks and highlight the brand’s promise while acknowledging the design and construction community for recommending Birla Opus Paints. The campaign aims to reinforce Birla Opus Paints as a reliable brand with advanced products.

Commenting on the campaign, Rakshit Hargave, CEO, Birla Opus Paints, said, “Our ‘Birla Opus Assurance’ initiative reflects our deep-rooted belief in the exceptional quality and performance of our products. We understand that painting homes is a significant decision for consumers, and ‘Birla Opus Assurance’ is our way of providing them with complete peace of mind, reinforcing our commitment to being a truly consumer-centric brand.”

Inderpreet Singh, marketing head, Birla Opus Paints, added, “We unveil ‘Birla Opus Assurance’ as we ascend in our communication journey, it is a bold statement of confidence in our products’ quality. The films strike a perfect balance between humour and reassurance, with Vicky and Rashmika adding their charm in different looks and situations. Through Birla Opus Assurance, we are building a brand that truly delivers on its word.”

Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo - South Asia, “For ‘Birla Opus Assurance’, we tapped deeply into the Indian mindset of value, trust, and quality service. To address everyday consumer concerns, we brought in the opinion experts – the dealers, contractors, architects to bring the Birla Opus promise of quality to life. Led by Vicky and Rashmika each film uses humour, storytelling, and character to reiterate the brand promise that Birla Opus Paints stands by its product with confidence, backed by a free repainting assurance.”

The ‘Birla Opus Assurance’ campaign will be amplified across Hindi and all major regional languages through a comprehensive activation encompassing TV, Digital, and Print aiming to drive consumer confidence and encourage trials.

Agency credits:

Client: Birla Opus Paints

Creative Agency: Leo India