Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna lead Birla Opus Paints' new campaign

After foraying into the decorative paints sector earlier in the year, Birla Opus Paints housed under Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, has now launched its latest campaign – Naye Zamane ka Naya Paint i.e. ‘New Paint for the New era’.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the film features two actors – Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, as brand ambassadors talking about its unique and distinctive features and quality, along with veteran and versatile actors like Neena Gupta and Saurabh Shukla.

The unique idea, stellar cast and strong conceptualisation is aimed towards making Birla Opus Paints as “new” and “desirable”. The campaign will be amplified in Hindi and all major regional languages and backed by a 360-degree activation across TV, Digital, OOH, Print, and Radio to drive awareness and induce trials.



Commenting on the campaign, Rakshit Hargave, CEO, Birla Opus Paints, said – “With our new campaign, 'Naye Zamane ka Naya Paint,' which is getting launched this festive season, we highlight our product's performance through a dynamic cast, blending the fresh energy of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna along with the timeless charm of Saurabh Shukla and Neena Gupta. We’re confident this campaign will deeply resonate with our consumers, showcasing our innovative and inspiring approach!”

Bollywood superstar Vicky Kaushal mentioned – “I'm thrilled to be a part of the Birla Opus Paints family and looking forward to spreading vibrancy and colors in the lives of consumers. The campaign is creatively brought to life through these films in a really differentiated manner. I had a lot of fun shooting the ad with veteran actor Saurabh Shukla whose improvisation during the shoot was a treat to watch.”

Pan India Star Rashmika Mandanna mentioned – “I believe one should evolve with changing times. The latest campaign by Birla Opus Paints is a reflection of my belief to make choices backed by facts and not following the general practice. I am happy to partner with Birla Opus as their ambassador and shooting the ad with Neena Ji was a great experience. I look forward to a great association with Birla Opus Paints.”



Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, Chairman, Leo Burnett - South Asia said “We live in a world that’s constantly transforming, reshaping our homes, needs and perspectives. Our film featuring an ensemble cast brings an entertaining perspective of how while old school paints worked in the past, it's time to embrace the next generation of paints which are meticulously designed to meet new India's ever-changing needs.”



Agency credits:

Client: Birla Opus Paints

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett India

Production House: Chrome Pictures