Vicky Kaushal shows us how to wear a saree in Havells’ new campaign

It aims to break grooming stereotypes and move away from making judgments basis one’s appearance.
Ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14, fast-moving electrical goods company Havells has announced its latest digital campaign, asking the customers to take a stand against public assumptions associated with personal grooming.
Conceptualised by the agency 82.5 Communications, the campaign features actors Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor, who share their perspectives around personal grooming, self-worth and social validation.
The campaign, titled #StopMeriGroomingPeAssuming, is live on Havells’ official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
Starting with a series of digital films on various social media channels, the campaign focuses on bringing alive the personality of today’s millennials, who are rooted in self-worth and strength of personality, rather than social validation.
Themed around ‘personal grooming versus public assuming’, the ad films represent the youth, with Kaushal and Kapoor making this point in a light-hearted and fun manner.
Commenting on the campaign, Ravindra Singh Negi, president - electrical consumer durables, Havells India, said, “... Through the campaign, we aim to inspire people to change their perspective and thoughts associated with personal grooming and appearance. With youth icons and stars like Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor, we want to reach out to the millennial generation and inspire them to create their distinctive style statement and flaunt it to the world against any external validation….”
The first film of the campaign is currently live and the brand will launch two films in the coming weeks.