Vicky Kaushal stars in Birla Estates' 'Real Advise' campaign

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by The Script Room.
Birla Estates, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries, launches "Real Advice," a new campaign that marks an initiative to raise awareness and educate Indian audiences on the Real Estate sector.
The "Real Advice" campaign by Birla Estates provides insights, information, and also is educating and empowering individuals to make informed decisions with respect to real estate.
The campaign includes short films, a website, and online content that answers common real estate questions. The films, starring Vicky Kaushal, explain real estate in a simple way. They cover topics like real estate terms and how to evaluate properties. This campaign offers practical advice for anyone interested in buying or selling real estate.
The content covers topics like buying a home, real estate terms, and home design. Birla Estates wants to educate people about real estate and make it easier to understand. With "Real Advice," Birla Estates is setting a new standard for consumer education in real estate. This will help people make informed decisions.
K T Jithendran, MD and CEO of Birla Estates, remarked, "At Birla Estates, our core values are built on a customer-first approach, where transparency, trust, and integrity are paramount. This campaign reflects our commitment to these principles, aiming to empower our customers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. As the real estate sector continues to thrive, with more and more people investing in their dream homes, initiatives like 'Real Advice with Vicky Kaushal' play a crucial role ensuring that buyers feel well-supported and informed throughout their journey”
Anitha Krishnan, head - marketing at Birla Estates commented saying, "The intent of the ‘Real Advice' campaign, is to empower the consumer with the power of knowledge and information. We intent to do this with a holistic approach through microsite with blogs, podcasts, chatbot, as well as the films. We’ve created a seamless ecosystem where real estate knowledge is always within reach and the intent is to keep evolving this. This initiative not only reflects our customer-first approach but also introduces a fresh way to engage with the evolving world of real estate”
With 'Real Advice with Vicky Kaushal,' Birla Estates aims to create a new benchmark in real estate engagement, further demonstrating its commitment to empowering buyers and fostering a transparent, informed home-buying journey.