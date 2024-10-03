Vicky Kaushal suits up as the new face of Reid & Taylor

As the brand ambassador, Vicky Kaushal will represent the latest apparel collections, showcasing the brand's focus on quality craftsmanship, fabrics, and design.
Subrata Siddhanta, CEO, Reid & Taylor said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal to the Reid & Taylor family. Vicky represents a new generation of style icons who value quality, detail, and a distinct sartorial presence. This partnership is a natural fit for us, and we look forward to creating a memorable moment on-screen.”
Vicky Kaushal, on his association with Reid & Taylor, expressed his excitement, stating, "Reid & Taylor is a brand with immense legacy, and this collaboration reflects the values I hold close which are perseverance, commitment, and excellence. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this journey.”