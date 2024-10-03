Vicky Kaushal suits up as the new face of Reid & Taylor

Advertisment

Reid & Taylor announces Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador, embodying the ‘Man on a Mission’—a figure of action, vision, and achievement in line with the brand's ethos.

As the brand ambassador, Vicky Kaushal will represent the latest apparel collections, showcasing the brand's focus on quality craftsmanship, fabrics, and design.

Subrata Siddhanta, CEO, Reid & Taylor said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal to the Reid & Taylor family. Vicky represents a new generation of style icons who value quality, detail, and a distinct sartorial presence. This partnership is a natural fit for us, and we look forward to creating a memorable moment on-screen.”

Vicky Kaushal, on his association with Reid & Taylor, expressed his excitement, stating, "Reid & Taylor is a brand with immense legacy, and this collaboration reflects the values I hold close which are perseverance, commitment, and excellence. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this journey.”