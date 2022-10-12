VIDA - Powered by Hero, launches with a campaign by Wieden+Kennedy India

Speaking on the new campaign, Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head - Business Growth, Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Our endeavor is to create a brand that is empowering, inclusive and optimistic. VIDA is a truly new-age global brand that resonates with customers across the world and is authentic and progressive. VIDA has a distinct brand identity with a tagline ‘Make Way’, which is a call to action for the global changemakers. The pre-launch brief was to bring out our philosophy of being right, rather than rushing to be the first in the market. Subsequently, the launch will focus on bringing out our philosophy of driving change and introduce our segment disrupting propositions to grow the category.