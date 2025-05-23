Vidya Balan fronts Federal Bank's new deposit-focused campaign

Federal Bank has launched a new integrated marketing campaign titled Savings Ki Vidya to boost its deposit base. The campaign features actress and brand ambassador Vidya Balan and focuses on promoting savings and deposit mobilisation.

The campaign builds on the "Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi" theme, focusing on the idea that smart saving is supported by good service and strong relationships. It shows everyday situations where people are reminded to save by those close to them.

The campaign features actress Vidya Balan, who encourages her friends to make smart saving choices. It uses humour to appeal to a broad audience and reinforces the message that saving starts with a relationship with Federal Bank.

“Savings Ki Vidya, shifts the narrative to long-term relationships with Federal Bank, which is known for its great service. Opening a savings account with us is the beginning of all things you may want to do thereafter. You simply can’t miss “The Vidya” for a moment in this warm, witty and winning narrative. The campaign is a tributary to Federal Bank’s core essence, ’Rishta Aap Se Hai Sirf App Se Nahi, and reflects on the strength of the Bank’s team and their ability to deliver service excellence – that’s the calling card to opening accounts with the Bank. Vidya Balan, our brand ambassador, made it easy to occupy the space of conscious decision making, through referential “knowledge”. In many ways, she is alluding to her own experience of the brand, which began when she became a customer first and the many interactions with our team thereafter over the past few months. Savings ki Vidya is a multi-bit handle and various accessories can be locked basis the need of the quarter for building the deposits narrative and shoring up business,” said M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer from Federal Bank.

“Federal Bank is maxing the potential of working with me as their ambassador. The witty word play around my name is almost serendipitous, given that knowledge helps us make smart choices that lead to prosperity, and it’s the everyday moments that make this campaign relatable. A simple storyline which reinforces that those who care about us look out for us. I’ve experienced the Federal Bank ethos of Human at the Core and Digital to the Fore firsthand when I opened an account with them, which showed me that they mean it when they say, Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Ae Nahi.” said Vidya Balan, Bank’s brand ambassador.

'Savings ki Vidya' is a 360-degree campaign with presence across TV, digital and social media, outdoor, print, in-branch activities, and branded merchandise. The campaign films will be dubbed in multiple languages to reach a wider audience.