Vidya Balan pitches for Math Education the Cuemath way!

Excited at her association on becoming Brand Cuemath’s new face, Vidya Balan said, “I attended a Cuemath demo class while researching for my last film. Imagine my surprise when 45 minutes into the demo, I learnt to visualise math concepts with simulations. I never thought I could SEE Math! I was further astonished when the teacher gave me an example saying two medium 8” pizzas have less pizza as compared to one large 12” pizza. WOW, I have been ordering pizzas the wrong way. It’s the area of the pizza that matters and not the diameter, so next time you know what to order! It’s this Cuemath way of making Math fun and taking the anxiety away from it that appealed to me immensely and is the future of learning in the 21st Century.”