“View Badal De” Polycab India’s latest digital film promoting 3-in-1 LED Panel Light

Prem Narayan chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India said, "What makes good advertising is when you get that chuckle out of the consumer. That chuckle that yes, I get that joke or that yes, it happens with me! Our campaign is based on a simple truth - when people are in a good mood their perspective on things changes. Polycab with its 3-in-1 lights can bring that change in mood. The 3 films look at situations which would on any other day (or light) get a grumble from people, but now they 'see' things differently."