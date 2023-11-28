Vijay Deverakonda to relaunch his apparel brand RWDY

The actor shared a video on social media announcing the relaunch of his brand in December 2023.
Indian actor and entrepreneur Vijay Deverakonda steps into the fashion industry with the relaunch of his apparel brand, RWDY- Street Indian Culture. The announcement video introduces a brand-new philosophy and vision for the fashion line.
The rebranded RWDY features a fresh logo and an all-new collection that encapsulates the essence of Indian culture and heritage. Due to its significance in ancient traditions, religions, and mythology, the lotus was chosen as the siren of the brand. The collection is set to drop on December 6, 2023. It promises to be a unique blend of contemporary street style with traditional Indian elements.
In the video, narrated by Vijay himself, he outlines the brand's philosophy, emphasising the need to embrace and celebrate India's rich heritage and culture. The narrative delves into history, asserting that India's forefathers were kings before external influences disrupted the nation's prosperity, leaving it in debt and fighting for survival. The video declares that the time has come for India to reclaim its respect on the global stage.
"We are not here to play, we are here to take over and make the world say namaste," he declares in the video and the brand aims to empower individuals with a sense of pride in their Indian identity, fostering a connection to the nation's cultural roots.
Vijay expressed his enthusiasm as he announced the brand's relaunch on his social media. He posted, "A new wave. An era of pride. Rooted in Indian Culture, Let Culture reign the streets. Time to reclaim Indian Supremacy. Let the revolution begin."
Starting from the streets of India, RWDY aims to take over the streets of the world. The heart of the brand lies in its mantra, ‘Reclaiming Your Indian Superiority'.