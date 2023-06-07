Vijay Deverkonda becomes a true gentleman in a Wild Stone Code's new campaign

The TVC will be premiered during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship.
Wild Stone CODE, the male grooming brand from McNROE has lauched a new TVC presenting its exquisite trio of premium fragrances: Pyro, Terra, and Acqua. With a seamless blend of sophistication and style, these captivating Perfumes redefine the essence of masculine charm. In a scorching brand film, the charismatic movie icon, Vijay Deverakonda, sets the screen ablaze, capturing the essence of CODE's fragrance collection.
The TVC is set to premiere during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship, captivating viewers across the country. Opening with an enchanting scene set in a mystical palace, Vijay strides confidently amidst a blazing inferno, symbolizing the fiery passion and unwavering determination that define a true gentleman. The intensity of the flames mirrors the inner drive and indomitable spirit that CODE perfumes embody. This visually striking representation epitomizes a man embracing his inner power, harnessing his passionate energy. CODE's Pyro fragrance seamlessly harmonizes with Vijay Deverakonda's persona and the brand's ethos.
Ankit Daga, head of business development at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement about the milestone and said, “Inspired by the elements that shape our very being, the collection consists of three Perfumes — Pyro, Terra, and Acqua. Each fragrance carries a distinct charm, inviting consumers to embrace a personal expression and celebrate their individuality through an immersive sensory experience.”
Vijay Deverakonda, the popular movie star, exuded his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, " I was absolutely thrilled when Wild Stone CODE approached me with the concept of Perfumes crafted from the elements and the campaign planned for Pyro Perfume. It truly embodies the fiery passion that burns within every man. The remarkable dedication and commitment that CODE brings to delivering exceptional grooming experiences perfectly resonates with my personal belief in the significance of self-care. Our collaboration aims to empower men, encouraging them to embrace their individual style and feel their absolute best."