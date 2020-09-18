Vijay Sales associates with Puretech Digital to scale up its digital marketing

Vijay Sales is all-set to advance towards its organic and content marketing with Puretech Digital.
“We constantly want to increase the value of our offerings to our customers. Digital is here to stay, and overall, consumers would want to buy both, online as well as offline,” says Ashish Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales. “We were looking for people who go beyond common knowledge in the digital industry and can come up with strategic inputs for improving the overall digital consumer experience. And Puretech Digital has been just that. We have ambitious targets for the current financial year, despite the slow-down in the last couple of months and we trust that Puretech’s technically strong team can help us achieve our numbers.”
Consumer Electronics tops India’s online shopping list, accounting for as much as 48% of the total e-commerce sales in the country and the industry is expected to double to reach Rs 1.48 lakh crore (US$ 21.18 billion) by 2025 as per IBEF’s Indian Consumer Durables Industry Report. As a key player in the Indian consumer electronics market, Vijay Sales has adopted an omnichannel strategy to tap on this growth via its online and offline stores.
Vijay Sales is an Indian electronics retail chain based out of Mumbai with stores across Western, Southern and Northern India.
Their online website, over the past few months, started picking up pace - consumers are increasingly shopping for laptops, upgraded television sets, and kitchen appliances. The lockdown over the past few months has led to adding muscle to the digital medium to boost revenue.
It has found its partner in Puretech Digital, an award-winning full services agency based in Mumbai to achieve its business goals. Puretech Digital has been providing a wide range of digital services, including search marketing, paid marketing, social media, content marketing creative services and analytics, to some of India’s leading brands and Vijay Sales is a great addition to this diverse portfolio. As part of its mandate, Puretech will be driving e-commerce revenue for Vijay Sales from Search Engine Optimisation and Digital Content.
Prashant Deorah, CEO and MD of Puretech Digital, said “We are excited to work with Vijay Sales, a household excellence name in Mumbai. People are increasingly turning to online research before buying any high-involvement electronic items. Our overall strategy is to improve the onsite consumer experience, identify opportunities in the content consumption trends on search platforms and leverage new opportunities present in Google’s SERP ranking algorithms. Consumer Electronics is a growing industry, and we are confident that Vijay Sales and Puretech Digital will be able to achieve great results together.”