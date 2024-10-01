Vijay Varma and Triptii Dimri star in Metro Shoes autumn campaign

Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma take the spotlight as the brand ambassadors of Metro Shoes, with a new fashion-forward campaign for Autumn Winter 2024. The campaign combines classic styles with new Metro Shoes designs.

Advertisment

The campaign features Triptii Dimri showcasing footwear for various occasions. The signature swirl kitten-heel sandals are designed for evening gatherings, while the mesh block-heels are suitable for post-work events. The metallic high-heel sandals are intended for family occasions, and the buckled high-heeled ankle boots and high-heeled dual-tone sandals provide edgy options for special events. Each shoe combines style and comfort, making them versatile choices for festive wear.

Vijay Varma showcases the latest styles from Metro Shoes, including leather chelsea boots for formal events and suede penny strap loafers for after-hours gatherings. The black chukka lace-up boots are suitable for weekend outings, while the croc-effect leather moccasins and lace-up textured dual-tone shoes are designed for family celebrations.

Alisha Malik, president, Metro Brands, states, “We’re thrilled to have Triptii and Vijay be a part of the Metro AW24 campaign. They perfectly exemplify the brand’s audience: self-confident, authentic and with a keen sense of personal style. The campaign showcases a well-rounded collection from everyday essentials to signature styles that are stylish, versatile and comfortable. With Metro, we always stay true to the brand codes of modern design and premium quality which appeals to our customers. And this festive season, we further our commitment to deliver absolute customer delight with our collection design and in-store and online experience.”

"The excitement of shopping at Metro with my family is a cherished memory. Growing up, it was my go-to brand for everything, from casual styles in college to more trendy options for special occasions.” recalls Triptii Dimri, “And today, I’m truly delighted to join the brand for their latest Autumn Winter campaign. The new collection beautifully balances comfort and style, and my personal favourite is the metallic high-heel sandals—a statement pair that is sure to keep the style quotient up a notch during the festivities!"

“Footwear has always been an integral part of an outfit for me,” says Vijay Varma, “Whether you’re going for a sharp look or something more relaxed and easier, your shoes should reflect the way you are dressed, and the way you feel. Metro Shoes understands the desire to look good without compromising on comfort or individual style, which is something that resonates with me.”