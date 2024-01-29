Vijay Varma joins YCOM as a brand ambassador for the #ApniSuno campaign

The brand video campaign has been conceptualised by TheAdCafe.
YCOM, a mobile accessories brand, has launched its campaign #ApniSuno. The campaign, featuring actor Vijay Varma, marks the introduction of YCOM's range of smart gadgets and mobile accessories, including neckbands, speakers, earpods, chargers and power banks.
The star spoke to young artists and athletes, with the interaction highlighting a complete synergy between YCOM's gadgets and its young users in the campaign.
The video campaign #ApniSuno has been conceptualised by TheAdCafe, an integrated communication house with an aim to resonate with the youth in India. The video campaign draws a narrative for today’s GenZ and millennial audience, and encourages them to listen to their inner voice.
The video captures the actor synergising with young artists and athletes, with an aim to define its identity of being a trendsetter in the smart gadgets and mobile accessories market. The brand aims to promote its commitment to providing consumers with affordable yet premium smartphone gadgets and accessories.
Commenting on the launch, actor Vijay Varma said, “The brand has taken significant strides when it comes to the smart gadgets landscape in India, and I am beyond thrilled to represent a brand that stands for youth power. I’m honest when I say that it is more than just a brand.”
Speaking on the launch, Rithish Parthasarathy, head of marketing at YCOM said, "Vijay Varma has a strong resonance with Indian audience, driven by his versatile and hard hitting roles played across various OTT serieses and Indian movies. We are excited to have him as the face of our latest brand campaign #ApniSuno and looking forward to a more fulfilling association.”
“The remarkable synergy between Vijay Varma and YCOM creates a narrative that resonates with our audience, while ensuring a seamless integration across multiple platforms", added Dipansu Saha, founder and CCO, TheAdCafe.
The campaign aims to enhance its brand image and become a top mobile accessories brand in the country, targeting both digital and BTL platforms.