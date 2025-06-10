Vikas Khanna fronts Freshwrapp’s new ‘Bacteria Ki Entry Ko Rokey’ spot

Hindalco’s food packaging brand Freshwrapp has launched a nationwide campaign, “Bacteria ki Entry ko Rokey,” featuring chef Vikas Khanna. The campaign promotes the Freshlock Shield, which claims to block bacteria from entering food. It positions Freshwrapp aluminium foil as a hygienic alternative to cloth, newspaper, or tissue for food storage.

Speaking on the collaboration, Chef Vikas Khanna, said, “Food is one of the purest expressions of love in every Indian home—but how we store that food is often taken for granted. I’ve used aluminium foil often as it’s hygienic, dependable and easy to use. Freshwrapp, in particular, has always stood out for me and with this campaign, we’re encouraging families to adopt smarter, safer kitchen habits.”

Through this campaign, Freshwrapp is highlighting the risks of using traditional food storage materials like cloth and paper, which can retain moisture and allow bacterial growth in India’s climate. Tests by NABL-approved labs showed that Freshwrapp aluminium foil blocks bacteria for up to 36 hours (11 micron) and 48 hours (18 micron), including pathogens like E. coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida. The study also found that non-users were more likely to switch to Freshwrapp after learning about these results.

Commenting on the campaign, Nilesh Koul, senior president and CEO – downstream aluminium business, Hindalco Industries, said “At Hindalco, our vision of ‘Engineering Better Futures’ is not just about materials—it’s about enabling safer, healthier everyday choices for families. Through Freshwrapp, we’re helping engineer a better future, one kitchen at a time. With this campaign, we’re not just showcasing the freshness and hygiene benefits of aluminium foil; we’re encouraging families to rethink old habits. It’s about making informed, healthier choices in the kitchen”

The campaign centres on Freshwrapp’s Freshlock Shield, which helps retain food moisture, aroma, and flavour while blocking bacteria. The campaign film uses a visual of bacteria as an unwelcome couple stopped at the door by the foil’s barrier to highlight this feature.

The film, created by Network Advertising, shows how foil wrap can improve food hygiene at home. Chef Vikas Khanna helps deliver the message clearly to a wider audience.

With this campaign, Freshwrapp reinforces its leadership in the foil category while reimagining its role from a utility product to a symbol of care, health, and conscious everyday living.