Vikram Sakhuja to receive AAAI 2024 Lifetime Achievement award

The Advertising Agencies Association of India has announced that Vikram Sakhuja will receive the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024, recognising his significant contributions to the advertising industry.

Vikram Sakhuja, an IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta alumnus, has nearly 40 years of experience with industry giants like P&G, Coca-Cola, Star TV, WPP, and Madison. He began his career as a DCM Management Trainee in 1984 and after his MBA joined P&G in 1988 handling marketing research and media, he moved to Coca-Cola, where he managed brand marketing for five years. He later joined Star TV as EVP Marketing before joining the WPP group in 2001, eventually becoming the first Indian Global CEO of a global advertising and media agency. Currently, Vikram is the equity partner and Group CEO of Madison.

Vikram Sakhuja has held leadership roles at Mindshare and GroupM South Asia, chaired FICCI's Advertising and Marketing Committee, and served on the boards of BARC and AAAI. He has been recognised in the Economic Times’ list of influential people and invited to speak at forums like the World Economic Forum. Under his leadership, GroupM introduced innovative practices in mobile, social media, and content. He has launched brands like Ariel and Sprite and led research initiatives like BASES and the Conversion Model. Vikram played a key role in establishing India’s first Media AOR and has contributed to shaping the country's advertising landscape.

On Vikram’s selection as this year’s AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award winner, AAAI President Prasanth Kumar said, “On behalf of the entire industry, it is a profound privilege to present Vikram Sakhuja with the AAAI Lifetime achievement Award 2024. It’s a pleasure to celebrate this moment as well as express gratitude to Vikram Sakhuja’s contributions to the media and advertising industry. Vikram’s visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of innovation have continuously helped media agencies to shape progressively. Having worked closely with Vikram, his remarkable journey, from cutting edge marketing strategies to driving transformative industry change, continues to inspire professionals across the board. This recognition is a testament to his commitment and immense efforts that has reflected the invaluable impact he has had on the industry."



Anupriya Acharya, chairperson, AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Selection Committee added, “Vikram’s unparalleled three-decade contribution has revolutionised our industry. His exceptional expertise in media, marketing, and advertising, combined with his relentless pursuit of excellence, sets him apart. His leadership skills are unmatched, as he mentors and inspires the next generation of industry leaders. It has been an absolute honour to work with him closely both at work as well as in the industry forums. And I am thrilled, proud, and eagerly anticipate Vikram being awarded this highest honour of our industry, recognising his extraordinary influence and lasting legacy.”