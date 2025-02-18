Vikrant Massey backflips into Campus Activewear’s 'Move Your Way' campaign

Campus Activewear, a sports and athleisure footwear brand, today launched the second leg of its Move Your Way brand campaign, featuring Indian actor, Vikrant Massey. Building upon the success of the first film, this leg further amplifies the core message of embracing individuality and authenticity.

Celebrating self-expression and encouraging individuals to embrace their unique journeys and passions through their fashion choices, the film reminds viewers that when we move through life with authenticity, it finds a way to reward us.

The film opens with Vikrant Massey confidently navigating a high-stakes business meeting. He encounters two investors presenting enticing offers, but remains deeply engrossed in his own thoughts, pacing the room. Undeterred, the investors elevate their propositions, dangling incentives like higher equity, their own sports car, penthouse, and even cryptocurrency.

In a display of self-expression, Vikrant executes a backflip within the meeting room, demonstrating his ease and confidence. With a subtle nod to his stylish Campus shoes, he remarks, "Damn good shoes, Yaar!" This unexpected move leaves the investors stunned, piquing their interest and leaving an indelible mark. The film concludes with a powerful message: "When you move your way, the world moves with you. Campus, Move Your Way!"

Speaking about the campaign, Prerna Aggarwal, chief innovation officer, Campus Activewear, said, “Our ‘Move Your Way’ campaign celebrates authentic self-expression, a journey we began with our first film in November. This second film further emphasizes our commitment to this philosophy, reflecting our belief that staying true to oneself unlocks greater opportunities. Life presents diverse opportunities and passions, and authenticity fuels our progress. 'Move Your Way' transcends a mere campaign; it's a movement inspiring today's youth to embrace their individuality. This is just the beginning, and we eagerly anticipate continuing to support this spirit through collections that resonate deeply with their journey.”

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Vikrant Massey, said, “Authenticity has always been one of the greatest treasures I believe in, and I'm thrilled to partner with a brand that not only champions this belief but also mirrors my own journey of embracing Individuality. Today’s youth are a force to be reckoned with – they are creative, driven and unique, yet equally committed in pursuing the journeys that align with their values. Being part of a campaign that celebrates their authentic journeys and encourages self-expression is truly inspiring.”

Adding to this, Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder of Moonshot, said, “Contributing to a brand with such a storied legacy, yet one that’s evolving to meet modern cultural trends, is a rare and exciting opportunity. The brief was all about connecting the dots between brand’s core belief and cultural insight, all while pushing the creative envelope. With this campaign film, we wanted to ensure that it sets base for Gen Z to see how Campus encourages them to embrace their unique, authentic self. We were excited to be a part of it, and I truly believe this campaign will set the stage for something even bigger.”

The second leg of #MoveYourWay is a digital-first campaign strategically focused on reaching the young audience where they are present through OTT platforms, social media networking platforms, and other youth-centric digital touchpoints. This targeted approach aims to foster deeper connections with the youth and inspire them to embrace their individuality with confidence.