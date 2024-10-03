Vikrant Massey is the new ambassador for Campus Activewear

Campus Activewear, a sports and athleisure footwear brands announces the onboarding of Indian actor Vikrant Massey as their new brand ambassador. The actor is set to unveil the Autumn Winter 2024 collection of Campus Activewear.

Speaking on the collaboration, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear said, “Vikrant is known for his versatility. Today, he stands as a respected figure, admired by aspiring artists and especially by today’s youth. His down-to-earth charm and relatability embody the core values of Campus Activewear. We believe this collaboration will inspire our audience to embrace their individuality with confidence, just as Vikrant does every day.”

The Autumn Winter 2024 collection is designed for modern youth who seek bold and comfortable styles.

On joining hands with Campus Activewear, Vikrant Massey said, “I’ve always believed that style is a reflection of one’s true self, and I’m thrilled to represent a brand that celebrates individuality while prioritising comfort. I’m proud to collaborate with Campus, a homegrown brand that takes bold steps to create a fashion statement for every Indian youth.”