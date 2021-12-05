Vim Dishwash's new ad shatters archaic gender roles

Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director & VP – Home Care, South Asia said, “Vim is the market leader in Dishwash by far and has helped make the dishwashing process easier and hassle-free over the ages. We are inspired by the successful women around us who excel in whatever they do, being homemakers and decision-makers. They are already way more than chores, but sometimes get limited by society’s definition of chores being a woman’s primary responsibility. If we offload them from these societal stereotypes and the stress caused by them, there is so much more they can and will be. At Vim, that is precisely going to be our endeavour with ‘Nazariya Badlo, Dekho Bartano Se Aage’.