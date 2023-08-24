Vinosupraja's #KillerFashion campaign empowers sustainable choices via Generative AI

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with the creative agency, The Minimalist.
The sustainable and slow fashion brand VinoSupraja has announced its latest partnership with The Minimalist, a leading creative solutions agency. The two companies are working together on an integrated campaign called #KillerFashion. The campaign uses dynamic content and engaging visuals to spread a powerful message about making sustainable fashion choices.
Utilizing AR, the campaign allowed users to see the damaging effects that our clothing choices have on the environment. #KillerFashion also worked with a number of influencers to help spread the message about the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry, and used OOH to bring the conversation to life in a unique way.
I'm really excited about this partnership, said Vino Supraja, founder of the sustainable slow-fashion brand VinoSupraja. Fashion has the potential to make a profound impact on the world, and this might be the first time an Indian sustainable fashion brand has leveraged Generative AI to raise consumer awareness. With The Minimalist's support, we are confident that our message will reach a wider audience and spark important conversations that are needed now.
We're thrilled to be working with VinoSupraja on the '#KillerFashion' campaign, said Sahil Vaidya, co-founder of The Minimalist. This campaign is a perfect example of our agency's dedication to creating meaningful and inventive campaigns that make a difference. The Generative AI campaign is a first-of-its-kind, and we're excited to be a part of it. We're committed to using our creative-tech skills to deliver thought-provoking experiences for audiences.