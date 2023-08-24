Vinosupraja's #KillerFashion campaign empowers sustainable choices via Generative AI

We're thrilled to be working with VinoSupraja on the '#KillerFashion' campaign, said Sahil Vaidya, co-founder of The Minimalist. This campaign is a perfect example of our agency's dedication to creating meaningful and inventive campaigns that make a difference. The Generative AI campaign is a first-of-its-kind, and we're excited to be a part of it. We're committed to using our creative-tech skills to deliver thought-provoking experiences for audiences.