VIP Industries states viral advertisement around Hindu-Muslim couple as “fake” and “malicious”

The ad shows a growing romance between the interfaith couple with the company’s Skybags brand finding a place in the 55-second spot.
VIP Industries, parent to luggage brands like Skybags and VIP, has stated it has nothing to do with a viral video around a Hindu-Muslim couple.
“The creator of this advertisement has unlawfully used VIP and Skybags brand names and attempted to tarnish the image of our company and brand names,” wrote the company in its statement.
It also says it has filed a police complaint against the person who has put up the advertisement.
The 55-second video shows a growing romance between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman, with her eventually changing her attire into a suit and him draping a dupatta on her head.
Calls for the boycott of the brand, before the statment, criculated online.