Vir Das joins Hush Puppies as brand ambassador

Global footwear brand Hush Puppies, retailed by Bata India, announced Vir Das as its new brand ambassador. The announcement comes as Vir Das prepares to host the 52nd International Emmy Awards, becoming the first Indian to do so.

Advertisment

The collaboration begins with a film showing Vir Das preparing for the Emmys. As he gets ready in a suit, he realises he's missing his shoes. After searching, he finds his Hush Puppies and declares, "Hi, this is Vir Das, finally ready for the Emmys, with my Hush Puppies."

Commenting on the partnership, Deepika Deepti, head of marketing, Bata India said, “We are truly proud to have the incredibly talented Vir Das lead the brand conversation for Hush Puppies. His unique style, on-the-move global lifestyle, ability to question status quo and humane values perfectly resonate with Hush Puppies’ promise of style and elevated comfort.”

Commenting on the partnership, brand ambassador, Vir Das said, “When Hush Puppies called, I thought, ‘Great, now even my shoes will have better timing than me.’ But seriously, shoes that look good, feel great, and share my love for comfort and dogs? It’s like they took my spirit animal and turned it into a shoe. Couldn’t be more thrilled to join the ‘bright side’!”