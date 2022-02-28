Viral Pitch bags Influencer Marketing mandate for Lotus Herbals

Viral Pitch will be working towards generating brand awareness through strategic engagements with selected categories of lifestyle, fashion and beauty influencers.
Viral Pitch, an influencer marketing, research, and analysis platform recently announced partnering with Lotus Herbals. Lotus Herbals is one of the pioneers when it comes to providing powerful and natural beauty solutions and miraculous organic products backed by golden secrets of ancient Ayurveda and Derma science.
As per the alliance, Viral Pitch will be working towards generating brand awareness through strategic engagements with selected categories of lifestyle, fashion and beauty influencers in order to promote its skincare range of facial kits. In order to acquire visibility and prominence, and boost brand awareness, this new age organisation is captivating the essence and significance of beauty by harnessing the power and brilliant reach of Instagram and Youtube. So far, netizens have been showing quite an enthusiasm towards it. With zeal, the influencers are sharing their experiences and beautification stories through rich visuals infused with glam, beauty and self love across the platform via posting engaging reels on Instagram.
Sumit Gupta, founder of Viral Pitch, expressed his thoughts and said, “We are elated to announce our collaboration with Lotus Herbals, one of the market leaders in the organic beauty space and natural skin care solutions that has been impacting generations with their miraculous skin essential benefits. With the help of our influencer community, we wanted to enhance brand awareness and develop an instant occasion based brand connect with their audience. Through communications that highly emphasised upon enhancing the beauty that already exists within, the campaign has been highly welcomed amongst their followers, and loved by the audience of every generation. We really look forward to continued partnership for crafting numerous avenues for their business”.
Nimit Singhal, AGM-Marketing, Lotus Herbals quoted, “We are excited with our collaboration with Viral Pitch, a highly creative and enthusiastic team of professionals with expertise spanning from objective led approaches to ROI centric influencer marketing campaigns. Our endeavour has been to provide and promote natural beauty. We wanted to create awareness around our non toxic beauty range for the customers and expand our digital presence. Through this influencer marketing association, we hope to gain a unique proposition for our product range amongst the existing and potential customers.“
Recognized for its expertise in the influencer marketing domain, Viral Pitch has been working closely with various brands across segments such as Kaya Skin Clinic, Aldo, Raymond, Magicpin, Lotus Herbals, Vasu Healthcare, Proline, FILA, CoinSwitch, MPL, Kimirica, Wow Skin Science, and Khadi Essentials among others. It plays an instrumental role in helping brands achieve their digital objectives by working with a holistic approach that quantifies all variables in the Influencer Marketing domain.