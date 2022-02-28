Viral Pitch bags Influencer Marketing mandate for Lotus Herbals

Sumit Gupta, founder of Viral Pitch, expressed his thoughts and said, “We are elated to announce our collaboration with Lotus Herbals, one of the market leaders in the organic beauty space and natural skin care solutions that has been impacting generations with their miraculous skin essential benefits. With the help of our influencer community, we wanted to enhance brand awareness and develop an instant occasion based brand connect with their audience. Through communications that highly emphasised upon enhancing the beauty that already exists within, the campaign has been highly welcomed amongst their followers, and loved by the audience of every generation. We really look forward to continued partnership for crafting numerous avenues for their business”.