Viral Pitch bags influencer marketing mandate for Park Avenue

This alliance includes identifying best-suited influencers for the brand's campaign to gather visibility and gain prominence, strengthening brand equity, and boosting brand recognition by leveraging the power of Instagram and its unique features.

The campaign, launched early this month is still ongoing and has garnered positive response from the netizens. The influencers across categories of fitness and lifestyle have been collaborating with the brand with zeal and enthusiasm. They are sharing their experiences and the joy associated with having a ‘good hair day’ post using the brand’s Beer shampoo product range. Influencers are also enthusiastically posting content about how Park Avenue’s beer shampoo has made haircare easy and effortless, and has helped them accentuate their appearance.