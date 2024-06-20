Viral Rabbits creates the Corrosion Warrior campaign for Jindal Stainless about combating societal zung

Manav Narula, brand marketing lead at Jindal Stainless, adds "Much like the stainless steel that fights corrosion the best, Jindal Stainless through its various efforts has been helping fabricators to fight the corrosive 'Zung'/evils of society. It was this underlying truth that sparked the Zung Warrior campaign. I believe the best campaigns are those that rise beyond being advertisements to being vehicles of change that enhance the lives of an entire value chain."