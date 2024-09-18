Virat Kohli and Wrogn launch ‘Love is Respect’ campaign for gender equality

Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, who is also the brand ambassador and partner, describes ‘Love is Respect’ as one of most ‘gratifying’ campaigns he has worked on. Kohli adds, "For ten years, Wrogn and I have done many interesting campaigns together but this one is certainly the most important of all. The behavioral shift that we’re seeing in our society is just the beginning of a much-needed change. More and more people need to realize that relationships flourish when love and respect walk hand in hand. You can’t be disrespecting your partner one minute and then shower her with love the next. You can’t hurt a person and then expect love in return. This is a very fundamental truth about any relationship.”