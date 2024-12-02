Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma endorse Blue Tribe’s plant-based chicken nuggets

Blue Tribe Foods introduces its new plant-based chicken nuggets, offering 50% more protein than the previous batch and matching the nutritional profile of traditional chicken nuggets. With a meat-like texture, these nuggets provide a healthier alternative, containing over four times the protein of regular veg nuggets while maintaining a sustainable, plant-based formula.

Advertisment

The nuggets come with a range of health benefits, including being protein-rich, zero cholesterol, hormone-free, and 100% animal-free. True to their commitment to the planet, they are free from antibiotics and palm oil, ensuring every bite is kind to your health and the environment.

Making sustainable eating accessible, these nuggets are priced on par with meat-based options, breaking down barriers to mainstream plant-based consumption. It’s a bold step toward making sustainable, healthy choices easy for everyone, without compromising on flavor or budget.

Known for their commitment to a sustainable lifestyle, one of India’s most beloved celebrity couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embody Blue Tribe's mission to make plant-based eating mainstream.

Anushka Sharma, said, "Blue Tribe is leading a quiet revolution, and these nuggets are the future of food which can be both indulgent and healthy. As someone who cares deeply about making mindful choices, I am happy that these nuggets are a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets purpose. It’s not just food—it’s a movement toward a better, more conscious world."

Virat Kohli said, "The journey to better eating doesn’t have to be boring, and Blue Tribe has nailed that balance. These nuggets are more than just a snack—they’re a statement that taste and sustainability can go hand in hand. It’s exciting to see how Blue Tribe is making plant-based eating mainstream in such an authentic and delicious way."

The new chicken nuggets are now available at major retail outlets and online platforms.