Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma features in Shyam Steel’s new campaign

Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel said " The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand with strength and flexibility at its core. The relationship we share with our closed one at home forms the crux of the strong foundation. The previous TVC’s were also very well received by the audience and the star power of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help us to establish a strong connect amongst our target group.