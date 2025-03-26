Virat Kohli battles the heat in Blue Star’s new campaign

VML India, has partnered with Blue Star, home appliance company, to launch the third season of its ‘Garmi Ki Chhutti’ campaign. This year, the campaign features Blue Star Air Conditioners against various "Garmi" (heat) characters, with Virat Kohli as the central figure tackling the heat.

"After two successful campaigns featuring Blue Star versus heat characters, we wanted to elevate the concept while ensuring it remained memorable," said Girish Hingorani, vice president– marketing (cooling and purification appliances) and corporate communications, Blue Star. "The new campaign highlights multiple ‘Garmi’ characters in various scenarios succumbing to the superior cooling of Blue Star Air Conditioners, with Virat Kohli playing a central role.”

The ‘Garmi Ki Chhutti’ campaign features Virat Kohli in four TVCs, each showing scenarios where Blue Star ACs tackle extreme heat. The ads highlight common heat-related challenges and demonstrate the ACs' performance.

"Our task was to leverage the 'Garmi Ki Chhutti' concept and integrate Virat Kohli in a more active way," said Babita Baruah, CEO VML India. "The campaign stays true to the essence of what made the previous seasons successful, particularly with respect to the tone, characters, and themes, but shown in a more fun way.”

The campaign will run across television and digital platforms as well as outdoor installations throughout the summer season, coinciding with the peak of the IPL frenzy.