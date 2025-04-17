Virat Kohli crashes seat-hack gimmick in ConfirmTkt's new ad

ConfirmTkt, an online train-utility and ticketing-focused platform, has launched a new TVC featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya and Rajat Patidar. ConfirmTkt has launched the #TravelKiFullGuarantee campaign to promote its Travel Guarantee feature, which offers up to 3X refund on unconfirmed train tickets. The ad will run across TV, OTT, and digital platforms.

ConfirmTkt has recently renewed its partnership with RCB as the ‘Official Train Ticketing Partner’ for the 2025 T20 season.The film highlights the issue of unconfirmed train tickets and presents the feature as a solution, offering users greater flexibility and up to 3X refund on waitlisted bookings.

Speaking on the launch, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ConfirmTkt and ixigo Trains said, "Our renewed partnership with RCB for the 2025 T20 season is a celebration of two things that India is truly passionate about - cricket and train travel. With Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, and Rajat Patidar leading the charge in our new #TravelKiFullGuarantee campaign, we’re thrilled to bring alive the spirit of hassle-free travel in a way that’s fun, relatable, and impactful. The Travel Guarantee feature is designed to solve a real pain point for millions of train travellers - uncertainty. Just as RCB fans back their team with full faith, our users can now book with ConfirmTkt with that same level of assurance."