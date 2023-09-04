Virat Kohli goes bobblehead in Digit Insurance's 'Drive Less, Pay Less' campaign

In the 45-second ad, Virat Kohli, in bobblehead form, dances to the "Do the Digit-Digit" anthem on the car dashboard.
Digit Insurance, a rapidly growing Indian general insurance company, has launched its "Drive Less, Pay Less" Pay As You Drive (PAYD) brand campaign featuring its brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. The campaign showcases a bobblehead of Virat Kohli celebrating Digit's Car insurance with the PAYD add-on, offering discounts of up to 85% on the own damage part of the premium to customers who drive less than 10,000 km/year.
In the 45-second ad, Virat Kohli, in bobblehead form, dances to the "Do the Digit-Digit" anthem on the car dashboard, emphasising that Digit customers will pay lower car insurance premiums if they drive less. The campaign targets various segments, including those who work from home or in hybrid mode, individuals with second cars, retired individuals, and city dwellers who primarily use public transport or taxis.
Tanya Marwah, head of marketing and corporate communications at Digit General Insurance, highlighted the relevance of the PAYD add-on for individuals who don't drive extensively, making it a cost-effective option. Digit Insurance's PAYD is a tech-enabled add-on that calculates discounts based on historical driving data, making it simple for customers to avail discounts by sharing their car's odometer reading and ensuring their yearly average usage is below 10,000 km.
Digit Insurance introduced the PAYD add-on in July 2022, shortly after IRDAI's announcement allowing general insurance companies to offer PAYD add-on cover to customers. Motor Insurance is a significant line of business for Digit Insurance, with a market share of 5.3% in the motor segment in the nine months ending December 31, 2022, and a Gross Written Premium of Rs 31.24 billion in the same period. Virat Kohli, impressed with Digit's vision, became an investor in the company in February 2020 and serves as its brand ambassador.