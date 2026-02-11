Virat Kohli highlights the role of sleep in recovery in Duroflex’s latest campaign

Duroflex, a leading sleep and comfort solutions brands, has launched its latest brand campaign to announce the launch of Airboost™, a next-generation mattress range designed to support deep, restorative sleep. The launch is anchored by a new television and digital film featuring Virat Kohli, the campaign reinforces Duroflex’s core philosophy of Designed to De-Stress, shifting the conversation from sleep as comfort to sleep as recovery.

At a time when long work hours, constant stimulation and rising stress are increasingly compromising sleep quality, the film positions sleep as an active contributor to physical recovery and mental reset. Drawing parallels between high-performance lives and everyday fatigue, the campaign highlights the need for a sleep surface that works with the body through the night, rather than against it.

With a sharp, minimal visual language and a focus on movement, airflow and recovery, the film shifts the mattress conversation away from claims-led selling to lived experience. It captures how uninterrupted airflow, responsive support and effortless movement come together to reduce sleep disruptions, helping the body wake up feeling restored.

Conceptualised to mirror the pressures of modern, always-on lifestyles, the campaign introduces Airboost™ as a material innovation built to adapt to the body’s changing needs during sleep. By enabling better heat release, pressure distribution and overnight recovery, Airboost™ is positioned as a response to how sleep itself has evolved from passive rest to an essential part of long-term health and performance.

Speaking on the campaign, Ullas Vijay, CMO, Duroflex, said, “With Airboost™, we are rethinking how sleep fits into modern life. This campaign simplifies sleep science and brings it into everyday conversations around stress, long work hours and constant stimulation. Virat represents the balance between intensity and recovery, making him a natural voice for this story.

Built with an open fibre structure offering 3X breathability and over 1 lakh independent micro-touchpoints, Airboost™ is designed to support deeper, more restorative sleep. The mattress has been exclusively approved by the National Health Authority (NHA) for spinal support.

Commenting on the launch, Sindhu Sharma, national creative director - North, Enormous, said “As writers, we’re often crafting big brand stories, not always real ones. This was different. For once, the story was already true. Virat genuinely sleeps on a Duroflex before his matches because it helps him de-stress, and that honesty became the foundation of the film. We weren’t selling sleep for the sake of sleep, we were talking about pressure, vulnerability, and recovery. What excited me most was shifting the conversation from ‘sleep well’ to ‘de-stress deeply,’ and showing a side of Virat we don’t often see: someone who feels stress just like the rest of us and chooses rest as a way to deal with it. That made the script feel less like advertising and more like storytelling and that’s what made the journey so satisfying.”

The campaign will be rolled out across digital, social media and in-store touchpoints, supported by product films, retail storytelling and influencer collaborations. The creative approach focuses on education without complexity, using strong visual cues to highlight airflow, pressure distribution and overnight recovery.