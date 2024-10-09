Virat Kohli is "Challenging the Extreme” in Hero Motocorp's new spot

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its latest campaign for the Hero Xtreme Power Brand featuring global icon Virat Kohli. The film is centered around the Xtreme brand's motto, “Challenging the Extreme.”

The high-octane campaign highlights the power, precision and performance of the two Hero Xtreme motorcycles - Xtreme 125R and Xtreme 160R 4V. Set on the backdrop of London, Virat Kohli meets his match in the Xtreme motorcycles as he successfully navigates the challenges.

The film sets off with a playful contest thrown at Virat who is seen skillfully navigating each ball with the speed and precision of a champion. His journey embodies themes of determination and triumph, inviting viewers to experience the thrill of the ride. The campaign celebrates the spirit of challenge and the joy of pushing limits, encouraging everyone to embrace their own adventures.

Directed by renowned German filmmaker Oliver, the cinematography and soundtrack of the film blends riding excitement with cricketing elements, engaging both young riders and sports enthusiasts. The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R, designed for performance and style, reflect the adventurous spirit that the legendary cricketer embodies.

Known for his unwavering competitiveness and passion for excellence, Virat’s journey through the by lanes of London serves as a powerful metaphor for overcoming challenges, resonating with the bold spirit that Hero Xtreme champions.

Ranjivjit Singh, chief business officer, India Business, shares, “The Hero Xtreme Power Brand stands apart for its speed, sportiness, and style. It is a motorcycle brand of choice for the thrill-seekers and courageous. We are delighted to have Virat Kohli represent the Hero Xtreme as he embodies the brand’s attributes seamlessly. An icon loved by fans worldwide, Virat dominates every task with the unmistakable confidence of a champion. The Hero Xtreme motorcycles are an extension of this unyielding spirit – it is a champion of roads and can conquer every challenge.”

Geetika Bisla, head marketing, India Business Unit, says, “The film is conceptualized as an edge-of-the-seat contest and transports the viewers to a fast-paced and exciting match on the streets of London with cricketing world’s heartthrob Virat Kohli. His pace and performance are matched by the Hero Xtreme motorcycles – Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R – as both deliver a standout performance with style. At every turn, viewers are treated to the best-in-class features of the Hero Xtreme Power Brand, as viewers root for their favourite Hero to emerge triumphant.”

Rakesh Menon, chief creative officer at FCB Interface, stated, “Our aim was to craft a narrative that celebrates the fierce cricket rivalry between India and England while showcasing the Hero Xtreme as the ultimate choice for adventure seekers. By linking the thrill of riding with the excitement of cricket, we’ve created a campaign that truly resonates with our audience.”

The film is live on digital and TV platforms.