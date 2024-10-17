Virat Kohli partners with Essilor to launch new Varilux Lenses campaign

Essilor, a brand in prescription lenses, has launched their new Varilux campaign featuring the India brand face Virat Kohli. The campaign aims to establish Varilux progressive lenses as a vision correction solution for consumers above the age of 40 affected by presbyopia.

The campaign showcases Virat Kohli as the evangelist and advocate for Varilux progressive lenses, where he is seen recommending Varilux® to his coach, for sharp vision at every distance.

Varilux offers clear focus from near to far. A single Varilux lens can include up to 30 patents, and the Varilux XR series is the latest innovation, developed with AI technology.