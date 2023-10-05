Virat Kohli stars in Luxor's new brand film for LX MAX Pen ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Speaking on the new brand film and the association with Virat Kohli, Pooja Jain Gupta, managing director, Luxor Writing Instruments said, “Luxor Schneider LXMAX is the first of many brands that we’re launching in India as part of our partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany who is renowned for its engineering and design superiority globally. Our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomises our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. We are excited to bring this association alive through the launch of our first advertising film featuring LX MAX and Virat which will go live soon.”