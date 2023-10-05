Virat Kohli stars in Luxor's new brand film for LX MAX Pen ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Luxor has appointed Virat Kohli as the new brand ambassador.
Luxor, has unveiled a new brand film ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring their new brand ambassador, cricketer Virat Kohli. The film showcases the Luxor Schneider LX MAX pen, the first brand launch as part of the Luxor Schneider partnership, signed earlier this year.
The Luxor Schneider LX MAX is a pen in the liquid-ink category, one of the fastest growing and most popular segments of the Indian writing instruments industry. LX MAX comes equipped with German technology and is designed to deliver maximum smoothness and unmatched writing length of 1000+ metres, a brand proposition brought alive by its core advertising message of “Likho Maximum”. The LX MAX is a refillable pen, affordably priced at Rs.60 per pen and available in 4 colours – blue, black, red and green. The new brand is especially useful for students, its key audience, who seek pens with consistent performance and great value-for-money.
A student looks at a wall of successful students and wonders what it will take for her to be one of them. Virat, a successful student himself, tells her that hard work and practice are the key, and gives her a Luxor Schneider LXMAX pen, which he says is the best tool for the job. The student is inspired and works hard, and eventually makes it onto the wall herself.
The film goes live on 5th October on OTT during the ICC Cricket World Cup and on Luxor’s social media channels on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and others. This campaign is expected to run in October and November 2023, and aims to reach 1 Crore potential consumers pan-India. Luxor also plans to invest significantly on building the Luxor Schneider LX MAX brand in the coming months through series of media, consumer activation and trade initiatives.
Speaking on the new brand film and the association with Virat Kohli, Pooja Jain Gupta, managing director, Luxor Writing Instruments said, “Luxor Schneider LXMAX is the first of many brands that we’re launching in India as part of our partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany who is renowned for its engineering and design superiority globally. Our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomises our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. We are excited to bring this association alive through the launch of our first advertising film featuring LX MAX and Virat which will go live soon.”