Virat Kohli, Usain Bolt, PV Sindhu & more join PUMA’s 'RCB Shotline' banter

PUMA India has launched a new Instagram campaign titled ‘RCB Shotline’. The campaign features Virat Kohli, Usain Bolt, PV Sindhu, Jack Grealish, Rajat Patidar, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Krunal Pandya. It brings together athletes from various sports in a single digital initiative aimed at driving engagement.

In the campaign, RCB players Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Krunal Pandya man the PUMA “Shotline”, fielding calls from excited fans — and some rather legendary ones. The fun begins with Virat picking up a call from none other than Usain Bolt. “How can I help the fastest man in the world?” he asks, only for Bolt to hang up in record time. “Typical! I guess he does everything in record time,” Virat quips.

From there, the campaign is packed with playful banter: Jack Grealish calling in and mistaking Virat for Ben Stokes; PV Sindhu cheekily asking whether her smash is tougher than a fast bowler — to which Virat replies, “Definitely your smash. As you know, we do have helmets in cricket”; and Rajat and Krunal fielding fan calls about VIP match passes and more.

RCB Shotline, PUMA India’s new campaign, is set in a fictional universe where athletes from cricket, football, track, and badminton interact. The campaign aims to highlight PUMA’s mix of sports and lifestyle through short, humorous videos featuring well-known athletes.

The campaign focuses on performance, team dynamics, and fan engagement, positioning PUMA as a brand that blends athletic appeal with everyday style.