Virender Sehwag caught in Sahiba Bali vs Mandira Bedi clash in Myntra's new film

Myntra FWD has released a new marketing film featuring cricketer Virender Sehwag and actress Mandira Bedi and Sahiba Bali. The film highlights a rivalry in the commentary box between experienced commentators and the new generation. The campaign reflects Myntra FWD’s playful approach, focusing on the competitive spirit beyond the cricket field.

The film, set in a restaurant, captures a candid conversation between Mandira Bedi and Virender Sehwag, only to be interrupted by the arrival of Sahiba Bali. The interaction underscores the generational shift in cricket commentary, juxtaposing Mandira’s seasoned, traditional approach with Sahiba’s Gen Z infused style and digital-first popularity.

“The playful tension between millennials and Gen Z is real and we see it play out everyday - through conversations, humour, and most visibly, fashion. Reflecting on the cultural nuances that resonate with this generation, this campaign highlights how Gen Z may approach things differently, but with clarity, confidence, and a distinct sense of individuality in a fun, relatable way— with FWD right at the centre of it.” said Sunder Balasubramaniam, chief marketing officer at Myntra.

“Just like how cricket cuts through generations, so does fashion. Gen Z fashion is for anyone who vibes with the spirit of being bold, expressive, experimental, and unapologetically themselves. And that’s exactly what FWD stands for.” he added.

Sehwag’s references to his iconic 300 runs add to the film’s dynamic. He humorously links "300" to his triple century and growing fan base, leading to the film's closing reveal: Myntra FWD’s summer tops starting at Rs. 300.

The film highlights a generational clash in the commentary box. Mandira Bedi, reflecting on her commentary career since 2003, questions how Sahiba, a younger commentator, got the job. Sahiba responds that cricket needs voices that connect with the new generation. This leads to a playful exchange where Sahiba uses Gen Z terms for cricket jargon—calling a full toss “easy loot”, a bouncer a “headshot”, a doosra a “surprise drop”, and a beamer as “skrrrrrrrrt”, with Virender Sehwag adding to the humour.

Sahiba ends by suggesting that to connect with the younger generation, one should head to FWD by Myntra for a "drip check”.