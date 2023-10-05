Vi's 'Be Someone’s We' campaign promotes connectivity and togetherness in a digitally connected but lonely world

Vi, a leading telecom operator, has launched a campaign called 'Be Someone’s We' to promote inclusivity and togetherness in today's connected but often lonely world. The campaign focuses on the power of connectivity and the positive impact it can have on the well-being of digitally connected individuals. It highlights the importance of establishing genuine emotional connections in the digital age and encourages small gestures like calls or messages to make someone feel less lonely and more loved and cared for. Vi aims to position itself as a trusted partner in fostering human connections and uplifting the mood of its young audience. The campaign was created in collaboration with Ogilvy India and includes slice-of-life stories showcasing situations where connectivity can combat loneliness.