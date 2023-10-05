Vi's 'Be Someone’s We' campaign promotes connectivity and togetherness in a digitally connected but lonely world

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the campaign includes slice of life stories that focuses on situations that may make one feel left out or lonely.
Vi, a leading telecom operator, has launched a campaign called 'Be Someone’s We' to promote inclusivity and togetherness in today's connected but often lonely world. The campaign focuses on the power of connectivity and the positive impact it can have on the well-being of digitally connected individuals. It highlights the importance of establishing genuine emotional connections in the digital age and encourages small gestures like calls or messages to make someone feel less lonely and more loved and cared for. Vi aims to position itself as a trusted partner in fostering human connections and uplifting the mood of its young audience. The campaign was created in collaboration with Ogilvy India and includes slice-of-life stories showcasing situations where connectivity can combat loneliness.
Commenting on the unique issues pertaining to our times, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea, said, “Loneliness is a growing concern in India, especially amongst the youth. We believe as a brand designed to aid connectivity, we have a strong role to play in addressing this concern. Our new campaign 'Be Someone's We' is designed to reflect our philosophy of inclusivity, helping the world become less lonely.”
The film 'Daandiya' shows a boy feeling a bit left out, watching his college mates practicing Dandiya for a fest. Suddenly, he gets a video call as one of the students practicing Dandiya calling him “Bhai…Dandiya dekhte hi rahega ya fir seekh ne bhi aaega?” inviting him to join. The boy smiles and joins them, with the feeling of being included.
The second film 'Kheer' shows a new joinee, tad nervous and lost trying to find a seat for herself in a crowded cafeteria. She finds an empty seat in a corner. Shortly, she receives a message “Hey! yummy Kheer here... join us?”. Through the crowd she sees a girl waving at her with a lunchbox. She smiles and joins a bunch of colleagues as they welcome her and make space for her.
Commenting on the campaign, Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmakar, CCOs from Ogilvy said :“Loneliness is one of the biggest silent killers of our time. The campaign shows how a simple phone call, a text or a connection in any way, can change how another person is feeling. Each story of the campaign addresses a different aspect of loneliness - from the first day at work to being a student in a city you don’t belong to. Rohit Dubey, who heads creative for Vi at Ogilvy has crafted the stories and Amit Sharma from Chrome films has brought them to life. Here’s wishing “Humari duniya mein akelepan ki koi jagah na ho”
The campaign goes on air on 5th October 2023 first on the World Cup. In addition to the world cup, the films would also be on surround channels and digital. Apart from the films, the campaign will also be backed by Digital, OOH and Retail.