Vi highlights connectivity and togetherness in new campaign

Vi announced a milestone as part of its latest ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign: the completion of its goal of ‘100 towers every hour’ as part of its ongoing network expansion across India. The campaign features two TVCs showcasing Vi’s network strength in urban and remote settings, including hilly areas and underground metros, highlighting seamless connectivity.

In the TVC, a young girl organises a birthday celebration for her sister over a video call in an underground metro. The scene highlights Vi’s commitment to providing connectivity in areas with typically weak signals.

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said “’Be Someone’s We’ reminds everyone about the power of connections. Adding 100 towers every hour is a testament to our commitment to bringing robust connectivity to ensure that people remain connected and come together for their loved ones in little ways that go a long way.”

Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Dubey, ECD, Ogilvy, said “Crafting ‘Be Someone’s ‘We’, From Wherever You May Be’ was a creative tightrope walk, balancing appeals to both heart and mind. The promise of 100 Towers Every Hour had to be subtly woven into the brand’s philosophy, guiding each choice we made. This heartfelt moment, set in one of the most challenging areas for a telecom network, reflects Vi’s commitment to connectivity. We hope this effort enhances the consumer's network experience and makes a meaningful difference.”

The campaign has gone live with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning November 22 reaching people through various mediums, including TV, digital etc.