Vi's new Diwali campaign asks users to 'look up'

Vi's latest Diwali campaign sends a series of mixed messages. The first half of the ad features family who appear to be in different states - celebrating the festival together remotely. However, the campaign ends with a note on how it's important to look up from our phones and celebrate our festivals with our loved ones.
In 2020, people were forced to stay indoors and work remotely when the lockdown was declared. This meant that many individuals who were staying away from their families in different cities to puruse careers were separated from their loved ones for an extended period of time. It was at this time that services like Zoom, Skype and even WhatsApp came to the fore in helping individuals stay in touch and stay connected.
