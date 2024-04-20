Visa introduces its new campaign, ‘Pay Safe Everyday with Visa’ with actor Vicky Kaushal

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign enhances the brand's image through emotional storytelling and its reputation for secure digital payments.
Visa has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Pay Safe Everyday with Visa’. This marks Visa’s second collaboration with brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal, emphasising the power of simple steps that can make everyday transactions safe and turn small moments into big celebrations. By elevating its brand proposition with a more emotional appeal, the campaign demonstrates how Visa stands ready with its reliable, safe payment options in every transaction, big or small.
The campaign features three bite-sized 30 second films that follow Vicky Kaushal and his friend as they navigate everyday scenarios – from a midnight snack run to grocery shopping to buying a birthday present for their boss. By choosing Visa’s secure payment option in each situation, the films highlight the trust in using Visa in everyday situations.
“Visa believes in empowering consumers with our reliable and secure payment network, enabling them to focus on what truly counts – creating meaningful memories for life. Through the ‘Pay Safe Everyday with Visa’ campaign, we are deepening our emotional connect with cardholders and highlighting how important it is that every digital transaction be safe. With Visa, it’s more than just a dip, tap or click; it’s a small step that can make the best happen,” said Sujatha V. Kumar, head– marketing, India and South Asia, Visa.
Vicky Kaushal, actor and Visa brand ambassador in India said, “The concept of 'Pay Safe Everyday with Visa’ campaign particularly resonates with me since it talks about simple actions that not only keep us safe but help create experiences and memories. With this campaign, we wanted to emphasise the importance of security in the digital payments that consumers make on a daily basis. I’m excited to continue our journey and help consumers feel secure and supported with Visa.”
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign shines the spotlight on Visa’s ongoing initiatives to boost payment security, including advanced measures like integrating 500 layers of security and tokenisation for safe digital payments. Through relatable scenarios, the ads connect with everyday experiences of consumers across India. By illustrating how simple actions like choosing to pay by Visa can make everyday payments secure and worry-free, the ad films evoke feelings of joy and nostalgia, prompting viewers to reflect on their own cherished memories.
Speaking about the campaign Sachin Kamble, national creative director, Leo Burnett India said “With the flexibility of digital transactions comes the worry of security. Our latest 3 film campaign strives to reiterate Visa’s commitment to empower their consumers to make everyday transactions safe. Each film shows a slice of life moment where one would make a digital payment and reiterates how using Visa can make a difference in securing your payments and hard-earned money. And Vicky Kaushal who continues to effortlessly connect with the Indian audiences, helps us convey this message effectively.”
The ad films will be showcased on Television across English and regional language channels including GEC, News and Sports among others, as well as during the IPL.
It will also be available on various OTT platforms and digital media, including Visa’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X channels, to reach over an audience of 500+Million."